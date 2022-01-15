Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $2.00. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $9.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 25.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 25.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 39,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

