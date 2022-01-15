Head to Head Survey: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BrainsWay and Adynxx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

BrainsWay presently has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 88.54%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Adynxx.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -24.34% -13.83% -10.63% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and Adynxx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.85 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -32.71 Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adynxx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrainsWay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adynxx beats BrainsWay on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

