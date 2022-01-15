Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,514 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,880 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 55.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 68,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 629,097 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 302,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 381.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668,108 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

NYSE PCG opened at $13.01 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

