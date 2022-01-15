Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 164,000 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in JOYY were worth $16,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 89.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth $9,495,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JOYY by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 4.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

