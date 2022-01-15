Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.09% of FirstEnergy worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after acquiring an additional 192,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after acquiring an additional 273,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after acquiring an additional 342,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,337 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.