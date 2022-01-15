$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VECO. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,870,000 after buying an additional 115,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,334,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,264,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after buying an additional 402,362 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after buying an additional 1,015,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after buying an additional 68,747 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $31.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

