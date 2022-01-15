ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $380.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

