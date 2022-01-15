ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

