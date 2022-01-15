$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $8.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46. Sleep Number has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Sleep Number by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,319,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after buying an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after buying an additional 169,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.