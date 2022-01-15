UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $468.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $441.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

