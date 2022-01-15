Peony Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Peony has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and $101,577.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 97,318,296 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

