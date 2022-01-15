ImageCoin Market Cap Tops $95,804.15 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $95,804.15 and approximately $62,362.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,036,044 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

