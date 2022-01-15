Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.08. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.01 and a 1 year high of $100.14.

