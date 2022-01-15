UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 2,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

About UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

