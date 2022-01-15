Citigroup Inc. Sells 108,512 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $85,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 97,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.