O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,946 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.29 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.73. The company has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $68.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.