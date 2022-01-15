NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $145,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ING. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ING Groep by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,407 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ING Groep by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ING Groep by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 651,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 140,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ING Groep by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

Shares of ING opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

