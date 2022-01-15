10,000 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.47 and its 200 day moving average is $246.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.66.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

