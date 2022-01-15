KBC Group NV Has $37.60 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cable One were worth $37,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $1,559.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,524.57 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,749.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,852.29.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

