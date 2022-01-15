KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 101.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,534 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.31% of Discovery worth $40,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Discovery by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 110,094 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

