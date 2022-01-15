Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 211.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,705,366 shares of company stock worth $349,853,904. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $111.11 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average is $213.87.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

