Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,274 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Anthem were worth $22,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Anthem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Anthem by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM opened at $452.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.29.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.