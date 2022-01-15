TheStreet Downgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to D+

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

DAL opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

