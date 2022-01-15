Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Capital One Financial by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $160.56 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

