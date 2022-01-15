AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading Down 1.2%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QPT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.