Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 110.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 68.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $5.57 on Friday, reaching $162.96. 306,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,547. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.76 and a 200 day moving average of $150.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 2.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

