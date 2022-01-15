Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 96,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 24,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

