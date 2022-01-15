Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 3,272 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DD traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $84.97. 2,544,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,732. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

