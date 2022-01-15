Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a growth of 896.3% from the December 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
SUTNY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,188. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
