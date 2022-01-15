Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a growth of 896.3% from the December 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SUTNY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,188. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

