SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SSAAY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSAAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

