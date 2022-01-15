Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Short Interest Down 87.5% in December

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SODI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.30. 3,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. Solitron Devices has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

