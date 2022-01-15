ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41. 34,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 31,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.