Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 66,500 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $16,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 254,503 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 49.7% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MX opened at $19.95 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

