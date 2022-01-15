Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 20,600 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in V.F. by 35.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 153,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 40,256 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 76,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in V.F. by 77.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 341,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in V.F. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in V.F. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE:VFC opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.87. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.