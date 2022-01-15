Creative Planning Sells 1,518 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $15,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $270.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $265.13 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.