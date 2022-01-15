Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $254.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of -117.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. raised their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.74.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,267 shares of company stock worth $25,658,622. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

