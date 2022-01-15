Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.