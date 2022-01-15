Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce $1.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $830,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $5.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 million to $5.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 727.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcimoto by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 3,743.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 449,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 232,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 224,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

FUV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 414,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $274.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.31. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

