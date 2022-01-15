GAMB Trading Up 9.5% This Week (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. GAMB has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $230,067.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

