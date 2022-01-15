VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,042,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $5,996,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 525,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,630,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,781 shares of company stock worth $10,784,147 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $226.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.54.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

