Mithril Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $50.74 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.76 or 0.00337047 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

