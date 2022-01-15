Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.95 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 81.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 47.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $159.72 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.88 and a 12 month high of $451.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,059 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,136. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

