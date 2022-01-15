SouthState Corp Takes $60,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 886,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 870,948 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.

