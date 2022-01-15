SouthState Corp Takes $60,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 886,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 870,948 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.