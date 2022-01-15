SouthState Corp Acquires New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in Exelon by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

