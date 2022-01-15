597 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Amundi acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 4,439.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Xylem by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 263,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Xylem by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after acquiring an additional 254,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.