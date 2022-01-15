SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.65%.

