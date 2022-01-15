O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,627 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $24,927,397. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.36. The stock has a market cap of $234.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

