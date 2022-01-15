BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.71.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $848.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $916.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $903.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.15 by $0.27. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

