O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,009 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TX. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ternium by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 59,475 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ternium by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Ternium stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

