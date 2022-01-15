Analysts Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

AEO opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

